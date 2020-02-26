By Ofeliya Afandiyeva

The volume of Azerbaijan’s revenues from the transportation of goods within the framework of the Transport Corridor Europe-Caucasus-Asia (TRACECA) increased by 6.2 percent year-on-year in 2019 to reach $396,822,758, local media reported.

At the same time, Azerbaijan’s revenues from transportation of transit goods through this transport corridor for the reporting period amounted to 122,327,206 (an increase of 15.7 percent).

Azerbaijan's income from passenger transportation along the Eurasian transport corridor for 2019 amounted to 96,236,026 (an increase of 6.6 percent).

Earlier it was reported that 2019, 52,761,900 tons of cargo were transported via Azerbaijan via TRACECA (an increase of 0.2 percent), including 8,77,200 tons of transit goods.

The volume of passenger transport through TRACECA in 2019 amounted to 360,612,000 people.

The Europe-Caucasus-Asia Transport Corridor connects Frankfurt (Germany) with Shanghai (China).

TRACECA is an international transport programme involving the European Union and 12 member States of the Eastern European, Caucasian and Central Asian region. The programme aim is to strengthen economic relations, trade and transport in the regions of the Black Sea basin, South Caucasus and Central Asia.

TRACECA was established in May 1993 in Brussels. The program participants are: Azerbaijan, Armenia, Georgia, Bulgaria, Romania, Ukraine, Moldova, Turkey, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan, Afghanistan.

