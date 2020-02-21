By Trend

The process of discussing a cybersecurity strategy took some time in Azerbaijan, Rashad Azizov, head of the innovative development of the information society and electronic governance department of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Transport, Communications and High Technologies, said.

Azizov made the remark in Baku at the press-conference on "Cybersecurity Week", Trend reports.

“This strategy was prepared in accordance with the work plan of the Cabinet of Ministers,” head of the department said. “Following the discussions with the state agencies, the results were brought to the attention of the high-level structures."

“The process of making some additions to the strategy was delayed due to an important moment,” Azizov said. “Information security issues were not indicated in this “cybersecurity strategy”. But this is important. Therefore, by combining these two issues, the work is underway to prepare an important document called “Information security and cybersecurity strategy.”

“While speaking about cybersecurity, we mean cyberspace,” head of the department said. “Information security implies not only cybersecurity. There are information wars, so the protection of information outside of cyberspace, radio frequencies and other platforms is relevant.”

“That is why a decision was made to combine them in one document as these processes are interconnected, their infrastructure mechanisms are similar,” Azizov added. “This issue will find its solution in the near future.”

“Legal reforms are also being carried out to protect personal data, a high-level working group has been formed,” head of the department said.

“This process is being carried out under the leadership of the deputy minister of transport,” Azizov said. “Some laws will be amended. In general, the ministry’s approach to the protection of personal data may also change.”

