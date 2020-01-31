By Rasana Gasimova

A business forum “Discover Azerbaijan: introduce its opportunities to Greece business community” has been held in Greece.

The forum, co-organized by Hellenic Federation of Enterprises, Investment and Trade Promotion Agency of Greece in cooperation with the Azerbaijan’s Embassy in Greece was held in Athens on January 30, Agriculture Ministry reported.

Azerbaijan was represented by "Agro Procurement and Supply" OJSC under the Agriculture Ministry and the Azerbaijan Export and Investment Promotion Foundation at the forum.

The forum aimed to expand trade relations between the relevant public and private business entities of both countries, explore new investment opportunities and establish new business partnerships. Products of local farmer were showcased at the exibition arranged within the forum.

At the opening ceremony of the forum, Konstantinos Bitsios, Vice-Chairman of the Hellenic Federation of Enterprises, Georgios Filiopoulos, Executive Director of the National Investment and Trade Promotion Agency, Anar Huseynov, Ambassador of Azerbaijan to Greece made a speech and spoke about the current state of and prospects for political and economic relations between the two countries

Addressing the event, Leyla Mammadova, Chairperson of the Board of Agro Procurement and Supply OJSC made a presentation on the panel of “Business Environment in Azerbaijan” arranged within the forum and gave information about agricultural reforms carried out in the country and the work done to develop agricultural sector. She noted that these kinds of business missions are important in promoting local products.

“Just like Azerbaijan, Greece also pays a lot of attention to agriculture. This similarity allows to create closer cooperation between the countries in the agricultural sector. Currently, agriculture is steadily developing in Azerbaijan as a result of the reforms carried out in this area and special attention of the state,” she said.

Mammadova encouraged Greek entrepreneurs to invest in Azerbaijan’s agro sector, saying that the country has a favorable environment for investment.

Fuad Panahov, Advisor to the President at Azerbaijan Export and Investment Promotion Foundation (AZPROMO) also spoke at the event. He provided detailed information on Azerbaijan business environment and export potential.

Then, representatives of Greek companies currently operating in Azerbaijan spoke about the reasons they have chosen to do business in Azerbaijan and the future perspectives.

Azerbaijan and Greece successfully cooperate in energy projects. The main project that the two countries work on is Trans-Anatolian Pipeline (TAP).

The two countries are also strengthening ties in the fields of information technology, trade, agriculture, food industry, construction and tourism, and are keen to continue mutual investments and expand of trade relations.

