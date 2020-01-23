By Trend

Informing entrepreneurs about sanitary standards is a very important issue today in the framework of food sector development, Chairman of Azerbaijan's Small and Medium Business (SMB) Development Agency Orkhan Mammadov said at a business forum on the current state and prospects of food security, Trend reports.

Mammadov noted that the SMB Development Agency is cooperating with the Food Safety Agency of Azerbaijan in this field.

Currently, over 10,000 small and medium-sized enterprises have been registered in the food sector of the country and, accordingly, the development of this sector has very great potential, Mammadov said.

The chairman added that more than 8,000 participants underwent training in 2019 and that further effective measures were taken to develop their business.

Baku hosts a business forum on the current state and prospects of food security on Jan. 23. The event is attended by representatives of Azerbaijan's SMB Development Agency, Food Safety Agency, Agriculture Ministry, Women Entrepreneurs Fund, National Confederation of Entrepreneurs (Employers) Organizations, as well as food industry entrepreneurs.

