Gold, and platinum prices decreased in Azerbaijan on Dec. 13, compared to the prices on Dec. 12, Trend reports referring to the data published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).
The price of gold decreased by 12.7 manat and amounted to 2,494 manat per ounce.
The price of silver increased by 0.0038 manat and amounted to over 28.7 manat per ounce.
The price of platinum decreased by almost 13.2 manat and amounted to 1,584 manat per ounce.
The price of palladium increased by almost 73.8 manat and amounted to 3,336 manat per ounce.
|
Precious metals
|
Dec. 13, 2019
|
Dec. 12, 2019
|
Gold
|
XAU
|
2,494.5375
|
2,507.2450
|
Silver
|
XAG
|
28.7262
|
28.7224
|
Platinum
|
XPT
|
1,584.2215
|
1,597.4135
|
Palladium
|
XPD
|
3,336.8875
|
3,263.0905
The precious metals are gold, silver, platinum and metals of platinum group (palladium, iridium, ruthenium, rhodium, osmium) brought to the highest fineness (999.9).
The precious metals are sold as ingots, coins or powder and have the appropriate quality certificates.
Troy ounce is a unit of mass equal to 31.1034768 grams.
(1 USD = 1.7 manat on Dec. 13)
