By Trend

The gold price decreased in Azerbaijan on Dec. 6, compared to the prices on Dec. 5, Trend reports referring to the data published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

The price of gold decreased by 0.4 manat and amounted to 2,508 manat per ounce.

The price of silver increased by 0.1 manat and amounted to 28.8 manat per ounce.

The price of platinum decreased by 2.08 manat and amounted to 1,527 manat per ounce.

The price of palladium increased by 2.6 manat and amounted to 3,183 manat per ounce.

Precious metals Dec. 6, 2019 Dec. 5, 2019 Gold XAU 2,508.5285 2,508.9535 Silver XAG 28.8395 28.6935 Platinum XPT 1,527.9940 1,530.0765 Palladium XPD 3,183.5475 3,180.9380

The precious metals are gold, silver, platinum and metals of platinum group (palladium, iridium, ruthenium, rhodium, osmium) brought to the highest fineness (999.9).

The precious metals are sold as ingots, coins or powder and have the appropriate quality certificates.

Troy ounce is a unit of mass equal to 31.1034768 grams.

(1 USD = 1.7 manat on Dec. 6)

