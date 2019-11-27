By Trend
Gold, silver and platinum prices increased in Azerbaijan on Nov. 27, compared to the prices on Nov. 26, Trend reports referring to the data published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).
The price of gold increased by over 6.8 manat and amounted to 2,480 manat per ounce.
The price of silver increased by 0.247 manat and amounted to 28.9 manat per ounce.
The price of platinum increased by 6.1 manat and amounted to just under 1,537 manat per ounce.
The price of palladium decreased by 4.2 manat to 3,069 manat per ounce.
|
Precious metals
|
Nov. 27, 2019
|
Nov. 262019
|
Gold
|
XAU
|
2,480.7335
|
2,473.8740
|
Silver
|
XAG
|
28.9400
|
28.6930
|
Platinum
|
XPT
|
1,536.9615
|
1,530.8500
|
Palladium
|
XPD
|
3,069.0610
|
3,073.2940
The precious metals are gold, silver, platinum and metals of platinum group (palladium, iridium, ruthenium, rhodium, osmium) brought to the highest fineness (999.9).
The precious metals are sold as ingots, coins or powder and have the appropriate quality certificates.
Troy ounce is a unit of mass equal to 31.1034768 grams.
(1 USD = 1.7 manat on Nov. 27)
