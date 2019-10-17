With the cooperation of “Azercell Telecom” LLC, Azerbaijan Medical University, the Public Health and Reforms Center of the Ministry of Health, World Health Organization, “Reliable Future Social Initiatives” Public Union and participation of the representatives of relevant government agencies, a conference “Mental Health: medical and community based approaches to prevention of suicides ” took place at “Four Seasons” Hotel, on October 15. “Mental health services in Azerbaijan”, “Children Hotline and children suicide prevention”, “Promotion and protection of mental health in children's educational institutions”, “Innovative approaches to mental health care” and other relevant issues were highlighted by the speakers at the conference.

The short number 116-111 of the “Children Hotline” service powered by Azercell was also presented at the venue. Azercell attaches great importance to the physical and mental health of children and adolescents, considering it as a sensitive issue of the modern world. Reaching out to people who are in desperate need of help, the “Children Hotline” service is among the most important projects supported by the company.

Having implemented a number of social projects throughout its operation, Azercell also boosts their technological improvement. With the initiative of Azercell the application of the “Children Hotline” supporting Android and iOS operating systems was launched in 2017, making the service available globally. And from now on, with the help of the short number, young people in need of support will be able to contact hotline staff easier, share about their concerns and get advice.

It is worth to emphasize that “Children Hotline” service has received more than 38000 queries during its 9 years activity. Calls to 24/7 "Children Hotline" service operating with the support of Azercell Telecom and "Reliable Future Social Initiatives " Public Union are free of charge from both landline and Azercell numbers. The service can be reached by dialing the following numbers in any time of the day: (012) 480 22 80, (050) 680 22 80, (051) 880 11 80, (051) 880 22 80, (051) 580 22 80 and 116-111.

The leader of the mobile communication industry, the largest taxpayer and the biggest investor of the non-oil sector of Azerbaijan “Azercell Telecom” LLC was founded in 1996.

Currently, 4.8 million subscribers choose Azercell services. Mobile operator controls 49% of market share; while its geographical coverage constitutes 99.2% (excluding the occupied territories); and population coverage 99.8%. Azercell was the pioneering mobile operator to introduce a number of innovations in Azerbaijan, including GSM technology, advance payment system, mobile internet services, 24/7 call center service (*1111), 7/7 Front Office service, Azercell Express offices, M2M services, 4G technology, mobile, online customer care services and customer services through social media, mobile e-signature service “ASAN Imza” etc.

Rapidly increasing 4G network of Azercell covers nearly 60 regions of the country, inclusing Baku and Absheron peninsula. According to the results of mobile network quality and wireless coverage mapping surveys by international systems, Azercell’s 4G network demonstrated the best results among the mobile operators of Azerbaijan. Azercell is the only company in Azerbaijan and CIS region which has been awarded Gold Certificate of International “Investors in People” Standard.

---

