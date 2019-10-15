By Trend

Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan have discussed prospects for cooperation in the field of startups, innovations and high technologies, Trend reports Oct. 15 with reference to the Azerbaijani Ministry of Transport, Communications and High Technologies.

Azerbaijani Minister of Transport, Communications and High Technologies Ramin Guluzade met with Uzbek Minister of Investments and Foreign Trade Sardor Umurzakov, who is on a visit to Azerbaijan.

At a meeting held in the ministry, an exchange of views took place on the current state and prospects of cooperation between the two countries in the areas of telecommunications, information and high technologies, startups and innovations.

The importance of developing cooperation between the two countries in the field of transport was emphasized.

---

