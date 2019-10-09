By Leman Mammadova

Azerbaijani companies involved in local production has reached agreements on the export of food products to foreign markets, on the sidelines of the international food exhibition Anuga 2019 held on October 5-9 in Cologne (Germany).

Azerbaijani hazelnut producer Azerstar signed a contract with a Lithuanian company for the supply of 22 tons of peeled hazelnuts to Lithuania.

Moreover, Lezzet Biscuit and Chocolate Factory reached an initial agreement to export 20 tons of confectionery products.

Some 18 Azerbaijani companies specializing in the food production showcased their products on a single stand at Made in Azerbaijan at Anuga 2019. As part of the exhibition, Azerbaijani entrepreneurs held meetings with their foreign partners, and discussed export opportunities.

Promotion of export-oriented local products under the Made in Azerbaijan brand in a wider geographic area helps to attract foreign investments to the country.

Launched in 2016, the Made in Azerbaijan brand envisages a large-scale promotion of local non-oil products in foreign markets.

Anuga is considered one of the largest food exhibitions in the world. Each year, companies from over 100 countries are represented at the exhibition.

Anuga 2019 inspires with its special trade fair concept-10 trade fairs under one roof. Each trade show is dedicated to one of the most important areas of the food and beverage industry and thus represents the entire industry

As the world's largest trade fair for food and beverages, Anuga is groundbreaking for developments in the food industry. Anuga food exhibition hosted 7,405 exhibitors and around 165,000 visitors in 2017.

That year, Azerstar signed two agreements on hazelnut export with the Dutch (22 tons) and Danish (22 tons) companies involved in the sale and production of sweets. In addition, Khan EL has signed a contract with an Italian chocolate manufacturer to export 40 tons of hazelnuts to Italy. Moreover, Azerbaijan Hazelnut Exporters Consortium reached an initial agreement on export of 48 tons of hazelnuts to Italy and 22 tons of hazelnuts to the Czech Republic and Greece.

Azerbaijan is one of the few countries in the world enjoying favorable climate conditions suitable for hazelnut growing. Local hazelnuts are currently exported to 25 countries. Russia is particularly popular among these countries.

In January-August 2019, Azerbaijan exported peeled hazelnuts worth $ 76.9 million, which is 1.9 times higher than the eight months of last year.

Azerstar has recently signed two contracts with Russian companies for the total supply of 242 tons of hazelnut products.

