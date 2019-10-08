http://interfax.az/view/780092

By Leman Mammadova

Azerbaijan is an important partner of Kyrgyzstan in the Caucasus. The development of mutually beneficial cooperation with fraternal Azerbaijan is one of the priorities in the foreign policy of Kyrgyzstan.

This was stated by Kubatbek Boronov, First Deputy Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan, at a meeting of the joint intergovernmental commission on economic and humanitarian cooperation between Kyrgyzstan and Azerbaijan on October 7, in Bishkek.

Boronov hailed the existing dynamics in political cooperation between the two countries. He also noted that the cooperation in the cultural and humanitarian sphere has been growing and developing in recent years.

“Today's meeting is taking place on the eve of the upcoming official visit of President Sooronbay Jeenbekov to Azerbaijan and participation in the Summit of the Turkic Council in Baku. In this regard, today's meeting is of great importance,” he noted.

As for economic cooperation, Boronov stressed that unfortunately, the figures indicate that Azerbaijan and Kyrgyzstan do not fully use the potential of trade and economic cooperation.

“The trade between the two countries is not too large, it amounted to about $5 million in 2018,” he said.

Following the results of the first half of 2019, the turnover growth amounted to 170 percent, he added.

In his words, Kyrgyzstan is interested in exporting environmental products to Azerbaijan - honey, potatoes, beans, meat products. “Azerbaijan has the potential to export oil, seeds, etc. to Kyrgyzstan.”

Boronov also emphasized that for the development of trade and investment relations it is necessary to hold business forums and exhibitions in order to enhance cooperation and expand contacts.

“A joint business forum is planned for 2020,” he added.

In his speech, Zhenishbek Nogoibaev, Deputy Minister of Transport and Roads noted that the Ministry asked to the Government of Azerbaijan to increase the quota for transit traffic.

In his words, today Kyrgyzstan has 50 quotas for transit traffic. “We were given 50 quotas, they are already fully involved. We contacted Azerbaijani government to add more quotas to us. In October, we expect a transport delegation from Azerbaijan.”

“Upon the arrival of this delegation, we hope that the permission to receive additional quotas for transportation will be satisfied,” he added.

