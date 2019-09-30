By Trend

Gold and silver prices have decreased in Azerbaijan on Sept. 30 compared to the previous prices, Trend reports referring to data published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

The price of gold decreased by 22.712 manats to 2,539.0945 manats per ounce.

The price of silver decreased by 0.732 manats to 29.6206 manats per ounce.

The price of platinum decreased by 1.6405 manats to 1,583.2355 manats per ounce.

The price of palladium increased in comparison with the previous figure by 44.319 manats to 2,880.6840 manats per ounce.

Precious metals Sept. 30, 2019 Sept. 27, 2019 Gold XAU 2,539.0945 2,561.8065 Silver XAG 29.6206 30.3526 Platinum XPT 1,583.2355 1,584.8760 Palladium XPD 2,880.6840 2,836.3650