A meeting between the Azerbaijani Commission on Business Environment and International Ratings and the International Finance Corporation (IFC) was held at the Azerbaijani Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms and Communication, Trend reports on Sept. 26 referring to the center.

During the meeting, the parties exchanged views on implementation of the Azerbaijan Investment Climate and Agribusiness Competitiveness project with IFC and the Azerbaijani government, as well as common activity within the memorandum of understanding. The working group also made presentations on the conducted work.

During the meeting, the parties discussed several measures to further improve the business environment within the cooperation agreements, in particular, on the development of a mechanism of free competition and increasing transparency in this sphere.

The discussions on key activities of the project were also held.

Following the meeting, a decision was made to continue joint work to simplify licensing and inspections through the support for Azerbaijan to improve the investment climate and increase the competitiveness of agribusiness.

