Gold prices decreased in Azerbaijan on Sept. 2 compared to the previous prices, Trend reports referring to the data published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan.

The price of gold decreased by 1.5045 manats to 2,593.6050 manats per ounce.

The price of silver increased by 0.1501 manats to 31.2270 manats per ounce.

The price of platinum increased by 34.1785 manats to 1,595.1015 manats per ounce.

The price of palladium increased in comparison with the previous figure by 93.6955 manats to 2,619.6915 manats per ounce.

Precious metals Sept. 2, 2019 Aug. 30, 2019 Gold XAU 2,593.6050 2,595.1095 Silver XAG 31.2270 31.0769 Platinum XPT 1,595.1015 1,560.9230 Palladium XPD 2,619.6915 2,525.9960

The precious metals are gold, silver, platinum and metals of platinum group (palladium, iridium, ruthenium, rhodium, osmium) brought to the highest fineness (999.9).

The precious metals are sold as ingots, coins or powder and have the appropriate quality certificates.

Troy ounce is a unit of mass equal to 31.1034768 grams.

(1 USD = 1.7 AZN on Sept. 2)

