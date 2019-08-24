By Trend
Last week, the price of one ounce of gold decreased by 24.04 manats or 0.9 percent in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of gold stood at 2,550.8636 manats.
|
Change in price of one ounce of gold
|
Aug. 12
|
-
|
Aug. 19
|
2,565.4615
|
Aug. 13
|
-
|
Aug. 20
|
2,541.9250
|
Aug. 14
|
2,546.2940
|
Aug. 21
|
2,555.3890
|
Aug. 15
|
2,585.6065
|
Aug. 22
|
2,550.1190
|
Aug. 16
|
2,587.3235
|
Aug. 23
|
2,541.4235
|
Average weekly
|
2,573.0747
|
Average weekly
|
2,550.8636
Last week, the price of one ounce of silver decreased by 0.0681 manats or 0.2 percent in Azerbaijan.
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of silver stood at 28.9183 manats.
|
Change in price of one ounce of silver
|
Aug. 12
|
-
|
Aug. 19
|
28.9588
|
Aug. 13
|
-
|
Aug. 20
|
28.7414
|
Aug. 14
|
28.7691
|
Aug. 21
|
29.0062
|
Aug. 15
|
29.4591
|
Aug. 22
|
28.9948
|
Aug. 16
|
29.3038
|
Aug. 23
|
28.8907
|
Average weekly
|
29.1772
|
Average weekly
|
28.9183
Last week, the price of one ounce of platinum increased by 15.8185 manats or 1.1 percent in Azerbaijan.
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of platinum stood at 1,446.7476 manats.
|
Change in price of one ounce of platinum
|
Aug. 12
|
-
|
Aug. 19
|
1,444.2010
|
Aug. 13
|
-
|
Aug. 20
|
1,448.6975
|
Aug. 14
|
1,447.1250
|
Aug. 21
|
1,438.6930
|
Aug. 15
|
1,438.8545
|
Aug. 22
|
1,442.1270
|
Aug. 16
|
1,424.5405
|
Aug. 23
|
1,460.0195
|
Average weekly
|
1,436.84
|
Average weekly
|
1,446.7476
Last week, the price of one ounce of palladium increased by 51.56 manats or 2.04 percent in Azerbaijan.
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of palladium stood at 2,504.6389 manats.
|
Change in price of one ounce of palladium
|
Aug. 12
|
-
|
Aug. 19
|
2,471.2390
|
Aug. 13
|
-
|
Aug. 20
|
2,511.7500
|
Aug. 14
|
2,462.1695
|
Aug. 21
|
2,524.4405
|
Aug. 15
|
2,440.8600
|
Aug. 22
|
2,492.9650
|
Aug. 16
|
2,465.5780
|
Aug. 23
|
2,522.8000
|
Average weekly
|
2,456.2025
|
Average weekly
|
2,504.6389
Precious metals prices were not set on August 12-13 due to the Eid al-Adha holiday.
