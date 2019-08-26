By Leman Mammadova

Azerbaijan develops a reform plan that will further facilitate the process of starting a business in the country.

The Center for Economic Reforms Analysis and Communication has held discussions on the Execution and Communication Plan for the second half of 2019 on business reforms to improve the business environment and Azerbaijan’s position in international rankings; in particular, in the Doing Business ranking.

Within the World Bank’s “Doing Business” program, Azerbaijan has advanced by 32 positions and took the 25th place. Azerbaijan was recognized as one of the top 10 reformist countries.

The work on informing about the new electronic business registration system, being implemented in Azerbaijan at the international and local levels, will continue in the second half of 2019, said Vusal Gasimli, Executive Director of the Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms and Communication.

The discussion also highlighted that work with business entities is a priority in the plan.

Gasimli stressed that the results of trainings and meetings held for entrepreneurs on the new electronic system in the first half of 2019 will be analyzed.

A list of public associations, business associations and coordinators in relevant areas will be prepared to increase familiarity with the information on reforms to start a business.

The Center will work closely with leading consulting companies, international and local non-governmental organizations and leading media outlets, as well as other media agencies.

Azerbaijan makes maximum efforts to enhance the role of the private sector in the economy by raising the level of entrepreneurial activity. The government focuses on the establishment of strong entrepreneurial base in the country to strengthen private sector's share in the national economy.

The objective of the Center for Economic Reforms Analysis and Communication is to develop proposals for realization of economic reforms based on analytical data by conducting analyses and researches on macro and micro-economic levels directed at ensuring sustainable economic development of Azerbaijan.

Another objective is to prepare mid- and long-term forecasts, provide government authorities and agencies with them and organize promotion of the achievements made by Azerbaijan in various sectors of the economy.

Recently, new categories of entrepreneurship have been approved in Azerbaijan. Previously, the categories of entrepreneurs in the country were divided into small, medium and large enterprises. The new category is micro businesses, which covers companies with the staff of one to ten people and an annual income of up to 200,000 manats ($117,302).

