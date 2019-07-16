By Mirsaid Ibrahimzade

UNDP and the Agency for the Development of Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) are interested in implementation of joint projects.

The agency held a meeting with Alessandro Fracassetti, UNDP Resident Representative in Azerbaijan, Azertag reported on July 15.

Chairman of the Board of the agency informed about the agency’s activities aimed at developing micro, small and medium-sized businesses, improving the business environment in the country, creating new business opportunities for entrepreneurs, expanding their access to various support mechanisms, participating in programs and strategic initiatives implemented public and private partnerships.

SMEs Development Agency aims to ensure the consistency of reforms, as well as the improvement of the business regulation system and application of effective coordination, enhancement of the role and competitiveness of small and medium-sized businesses in the country's economy, and compliance of the management system of this sphere with modern requirements.

Fracassetti Fracassetti spoke about the projects implemented by UNDP at the international level and in Azerbaijan, noted the importance of the role of the private sector in the implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals. He added that the structure he represents is interested in implementing joint projects in the areas of agency activity, in particular, in the area of improving the knowledge and skills of entrepreneurs, expanding opportunities for young people, women and people with disabilities to participate in business in the regions of Azerbaijan.

UNDP has spent over $190 million in development projects in Azerbaijan since 1992. The UN Development Agenda up to 2030 is strategically important to fully integrate into the development agenda of the goals, targets and indicators identified as a priority for Azerbaijan.

Besides, UNDP’s support to Azerbaijan on the projects of energy, environment, climate change, is carried out through the Nationally Appropriate Mitigation Actions (NAMAs) funded by the Global Environment Facility (GEF).

Moreover, $4,998,519 was spent on joint projects implemented by Azerbaijan and the UN in 2018. The funds were spent as part of strategic priority areas under the UN-Azerbaijan Partnership Framework for the period 2016-2020.

A total of $71.9 million will be allocated within this framework document, which covers several strategic areas. To this day, $68.2 million have been spent, that is 95 percent of the funds.

