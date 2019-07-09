By Mirsaid Ibrahimzade

Preparation of highly qualified human resources is a foundation for a country’s economic development and prosperity. Solid system should have skilled managers to minimize any setbacks caused by human factor.

Experience plays major role in this case, so adoption of the best practices of highly developed countries is the most efficient option to give impetus to the professional growth of local workers.

Pursuing this policy, which proved itself in the world practice, the Agency for the Development of Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) under the Azerbaijani Ministry of Economy sent 18 entrepreneurs and managers to Germany in June to take training and gain work practice.

A group of local entrepreneurs and managers working in the fields of tourism, transport, construction, ICT, economy, etc. has been sent to the city of Heidelberg as part of the German-Azerbaijani joint program to increase the specialty of managers. The group underwent training at the AHP-International Educational Center from June 11 to July 6.

Within the program, they also visited German enterprises such as Mercedes-Benz and other manufacturing plants operating in different fields.

The program was not limited to trainings and courses. Within the trainings, cultural events were organized with the purpose of mutual acquaintance with the traditions of both countries. Handicrafts and local products reflecting the ancient history of Azerbaijan and its culture were displayed.

Since the beginning of the program in 2009, some 419 local entrepreneurs and managers have undergone training and gained work practice in Germany.

The main task of the Agency for SMEs Development it is to ensure the succession of reforms, improvement of the business regulation system, and application of effective coordination, enhancing the role and competitiveness of SMEs in Azerbaijan’s economy, as well as the compliance of the management system in this area with modern requirements.

