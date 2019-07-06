By Trend

Official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) remained unchanged last week, Trend reports.

Accordingly, at the end of the week, the average rate was 1.7 AZN/USD.

Official AZN/USD exchange rate June 24 1.7 July 1 1.7 June 25 1.7 July 2 1.7 June 26 1.7 July 3 - June 27 1.7 July 4 1.7 June 28 1.7 July 5 1.7 Average weekly 1.7 Average weekly 1.7

Last week, the official exchange rate of manat against euro set by CBA increased by 0.0115 manats or 0.6 percent. Accordingly, the average AZN/EUR rate was 1.9193 manats. Official AZN/EUR exchange rate June 24 1.9338 July 1 1.9293 June 25 1.9396 July 2 1.9190 June 26 - July 3 1.9190 June 27 1.9300 July 4 1.9186 June 28 1.9318 July 5 1.9178 Average weekly 1.9338 Average weekly 1.9193 The official exchange rate of manat to Russian ruble set by CBA increased by 0.0002 manats or 0.7 percent. Accordingly, the average AZN/RUB rate was 0.0269 manats. Official AZN/RUB exchange rate June 24 0.0269 July 1 0.0270 June 25 0.0272 July 2 0.0270 June 26 - July 3 0.0268 June 27 0.0269 July 4 0.0269 June 28 0.0269 July 5 0.0268 Average weekly 0.0270 Average weekly 0.0269 The official exchange rate of manat to Turkish lira set by CBA increased by 0.006 percent or 2.1 percent. Accordingly, the average AZN/TRY rate was 0.3006 manats. Official AZN/TRY exchange rate June 24 0.2945 July 1 0.2964 June 25 0.2933 July 2 0.3006 June 26 - July 3 0.3005 June 27 0.2943 July 4 0.3029 June 28 0.2942 July 5 0.3028 Average weekly 0.3921 Average weekly 0.3006

