In January-May 2019, revenues to the state budget through the Ministry of Taxes of Azerbaijan increased by 262 million manats, Deputy Minister for Taxes Sahib Alakbarov said at a conference dedicated to the Day of Entrepreneurs, Trend reports.

According to Alakbarov, revenues to the state budget amounted to more than 3 billion manats, which is 286.5 million manats more than the projected figures.

The deputy minister noted that today there are more than 1 million taxpayers in Azerbaijan, and that the number of on-site inspections is declining.

"In 5 months, only 176 field tax audits were conducted, which is 4 times less than the figure of the same period last year," he said.

