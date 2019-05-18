By Trend

The weekly turnover at the Baku Stock Exchange (BSE) on May 13-17 amounted to 240.9 million manats, Trend reports referring to the stock exchange.

Most of the operations accounted for the placement of notes worth 231.3 million manats of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA). A total of 2.2 million notes at a price from 93.1450 manats to 1,013.7500 manats were placed.

The volume of trading in bonds in the secondary market amounted to 2.9 million manats.

During the week, transactions on the US dollar bonds accounted for $1,090,000 (1,800,000 manats), while transactions on the manat bonds accounted for 1,060,000 million manats.

Most of the transactions on the US dollar bonds accounted for Azerbaijan’s state oil company SOCAR, while transactions on the manat bonds accounted for Azerbaijan’s Finance Ministry.

During the last week, transactions on shares worth a total of 83,400 manats were also concluded in the secondary market of the BSE.

Repo operations amounted to 6,600,000 manats.

