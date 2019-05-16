By Trend

Azerbaijan’s GDP exceeded 23.8 billion manats in January-April 2019 that is 2.1 percent more than in January-April 2018, Trend reports referring to the State Statistical Committee.

The volume of GDP per capita stood at 2,411.8 manats.

Some 46.5 percent of Azerbaijan’s GDP accounted for industrial sphere, 5.9 percent – for construction, and 3.1 percent – for agriculture, forestry and fishery.

Net taxes on production and import accounted for 9 percent of Azerbaijan’s GDP.

According to the report, 9.9 percent of the GDP produced by the service sector, accounted for trade and maintenance of vehicles, 6.6 percent – for transport and storage, 2.6 percent – for accommodation of tourists and catering, 1.8 percent – for information and communication services, and 14.6 percent – for other services.

(1 USD = 1.7 AZN on May 16)

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz