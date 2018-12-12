By Trend

Gold prices decreased in Azerbaijan on Dec. 12, while silver, platinum and palladium prices increased, Trend reports citing the data published by the country’s Central Bank.

The price of gold decreased by 3.842 manats to 2,115.4205 manats per ounce in the country on Dec. 12 compared to the price on Dec. 11.

The price of silver increased by 0.0245 manats to 24.8449 manats per ounce.

The price of palladium increased by 34.476 manats to 2,124.116 manats.

The price of platinum increased by 5.9925 manats to 1,336.7525 manats in the country.

Precious metals Dec. 12, 2018 Dec. 11, 2018 Gold XAU 2,115.4205 2,119.2625 Silver XAG 24.8449 24.8204 Platinum XPT 1,336.7525 1,330.76 Palladium XPD 2,124.116 2,089.64

The precious metals are gold, silver, platinum and metals of platinum group (palladium, iridium, ruthenium, rhodium, osmium) brought to the highest fineness (999.9).

The precious metals are sold as ingots, coins or powder and have the appropriate quality certificates.

(1.7 AZN = 1 USD on Dec. 12)

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz