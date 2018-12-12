By Trend

Turkey and Azerbaijan can help each other in exporting food products to other countries, Turkish Agriculture and Forestry Minister Bekir Pakdemirli said at the Azerbaijan-Turkey Business Forum in Baku Dec. 11, Trend reports.

"Azerbaijan is well acquainted with the markets of Central Asia and Russia, and we are familiar with the markets of Europe, Africa and the Middle East. We should share our experience and help each other enter these markets," he said.

Despite that Azerbaijan is a young country, it is already quite strong in all areas, he noted.

Trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Turkey is $1.7 billion, and the goal of the leaders of both countries is to increase this figure to $15 billion, he said.

Pakdemirli said urbanization level in the world is 55 percent, and it will be 70 percent in 20 years, which means that the demand for food products will increase dramatically.

"There are about one billion poor people in the world, and 800 million of hungry people. At the same time, about 1.4 billion tons of food products are thrown to garbage annually. This can even lead to wars. Therefore, the main goal is the rational use of all products," he added.

----

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz