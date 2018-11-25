By Trend

Iran ranks 40th in gold production in the world, the Young Journalists Club said.

Presently, there are about 250 tons of gold reserves in Iran's mines and gold reserves are expected to be extracted through the state, private and foreign investments.

Gold mines in Iran are mainly concentrated in the West Azerbaijan province.

A new gold mine with four tons of gold reserves has been recently discovered near Iran’s Julfa city.

Iran will begin to extract eight tons of gold annually soon.

Zarshouran gold mine is Iran’s biggest gold reserve in the world.

The gold production will reach three tons at that gold mine soon.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz