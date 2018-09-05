By Trend

The prices for some precious metals decreased in Azerbaijan Sept. 5, according to the data published by the country’s Central Bank.

The price of gold decreased by 10.5825 manats to 2,029.0265 manats per ounce in the country on Sept. 5, compared to the price on September 4.

The price of silver decreased by 0.5654 manats to 24.0524 manats per ounce.

The price of platinum decreased by 14.654 manats to 1,325.8215 manats.

Meanwhile, the price of palladium increased by 5,9925 manats to 1,676.1575 manats in the country.

Precious metals Sept. 5, 2018 Sept. 4, 2018 Gold XAU 2,029.0265 2,039.609 Silver XAG 24.0524 24.6178 Platinium XPT 1,325.8215 1,340.4755 Palladium XPD 1,676.1575 1,670.165

The precious metals are gold, silver, platinum and metals of platinum group (palladium, iridium, ruthenium, rhodium, osmium), brought to the highest fineness (999.9). The precious metals are sold in ingots, coins or powders and have the appropriate quality certificate.

A Troy ounce is a unit of mass equal to 31.1034768 grams.

(1.7 AZN = $1 on Sept. 5)

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz