By Trend

Sumgait Technologies Park (STP) in Azerbaijan has launched production of center pivot irrigation systems using own technologies, the STP told Trend Aug. 30.

The experience of leading companies of the US was studied during the production of the equipment.

“Pivot technology is a modern irrigation method that allows companies and entrepreneurs engaged in agriculture to save water,” the STP said.

“The pivot irrigation system prevents soil salinization, provides optimal moisture during the growing season, which increases the yield several times.”

All components of the system are manufactured and assembled at the Sumgait Technologies Park.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz