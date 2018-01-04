By Rashid Shirinov

The Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT) under the Special Communication and Information Security State Agency of Azerbaijan’s Special State Protection Service has completed the first stage of work on the development of an anti-virus software, CERT told Trend on January 4.

This is the Multifunctional Analysis Program (MAP), work on which has been conducted since 2015. CERT noted that the program is provided with the necessary functionality and search through the database of malicious programs, which is developed by Team Cymru.

“The work on the project turned out to be much more difficult than we expected. The first stage has already been completed, but it will take some time to present the beta version of the product,” a CERT representative said.

He noted that the program interface will support three languages ​​– Azerbaijani, Russian and English, and that the development of anti-virus software is one of the priority plans of CERT.

MAP will allow users to analyze suspicious files in order to find out whether they contain malicious code. It will include modules of virus detection, analysis of active processes, preparation of reports on suspicious programs and files, parental control, etc.

Today, threats from the Internet pose a broad range of risks, including financial damages, identity theft, loss of confidential information/data, theft of network resources, damaged brand and personal reputation, and erosion of consumer confidence in e-commerce and online banking.

Therefore, in order to protect a computer from any kind of cyber attacks, the user should use antivirus programs and be attentive while surfing the Internet, not visiting suspicious websites and using such applications.

In general, Azerbaijan’s Computer Emergency Response Team processes a number of computer incidents, such as network attacks, DoS and DDoS attacks to the state authorities’ information resources and individual hosts, scanning of Azerbaijani information networks and hosts, unauthorized use of information resources, etc.

---

Rashid Shirinov is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow him on Twitter: @RashidShirinov

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz