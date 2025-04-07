Azerbaijan’s economic performance: bright spot in CIS with 4.1% growth

7 April 2025 13:55 (UTC+04:00)

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

Find the plan that suits you best.

According to the State Statistics Committee of the CIS, Azerbaijan's GDP for 2024 saw a notable 4.1% increase compared to the previous year. This puts the country ahead of Armenia, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, and Moldova, making it one of the top performers in the region. This growth can be attributed to a combination of factors, including continued diversification efforts, expanding non-oil sectors, and robust demand for Azerbaijani exports.

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!