19 March 2025 08:30 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul Read more

The recent visit of President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva to the Aghdara region—part of Azerbaijan’s liberated territories—underscores the country’s resolute commitment to rebuilding and revitalizing areas that were once devastated by conflict. As construction continues at full speed, Azerbaijan’s ambitious restoration efforts are proving that a determined leadership, coupled with strategic planning, can turn even the most desolate lands into vibrant communities. The Aghdara region, long left in ruins due to the occupation and subsequent damage, now symbolizes the broader success of Azerbaijan’s Great Return program and national restoration policy.

One of the most significant developments marking this phase of reconstruction is the inauguration of the newly reconstructed highway from the Sarsang Reservoir to the Umudlu village of the Aghdara region. This 9.4-kilometer stretch of road, built to a high technical standard with lanes six meters wide, is a key piece of infrastructure that will greatly benefit local populations. The project’s completion is not only a physical transformation of the region but also a potent symbol of Azerbaijan’s ability to bring life back to its liberated territories. As the road opens, it paves the way for the revival of economic activities, the establishment of safer transportation networks, and an enhanced quality of life for returning citizens.

A closer examination of the highway project reveals its broader socio-economic impact. A well-developed road network is essential for fostering economic growth, enhancing social welfare, and reinforcing national unity. It facilitates the movement of people, goods, and services, enabling the region to become a functional part of the larger national economy once again. The road, connecting key areas of Aghdara, will also play a crucial role in promoting the region’s tourism potential, which, in turn, can create new employment opportunities and stimulate local business ventures. This focus on infrastructure demonstrates the government’s understanding of the intertwined nature of development—where roads, jobs, and communities are inextricably linked.

Rebuilding lives: The Great Return Program in action

The infrastructure improvements go beyond just roads. As part of a broader effort to repopulate and reintegrate the region, the reconstruction projects in Aghdara also include residential complexes, such as the one in Sugovushan village, which was inaugurated during the same visit. This marks a significant step forward in the implementation of the Great Return program—an initiative designed to return displaced Azerbaijanis to their ancestral homes. The distribution of keys to the new homes represents not just a symbolic return to the land, but also the beginning of a renewed sense of community and hope for a better future.

The reconstruction of places of worship, such as the newly opened mosque in Sugovushan, is another important aspect of this revival. Religious institutions play a central role in the cultural and social fabric of Azerbaijan, and their reconstruction highlights the commitment to restoring the region’s cultural heritage while fostering a sense of normalcy and spiritual comfort for the local population. These efforts also speak to Azerbaijan’s broader vision of creating a peaceful, prosperous, and harmonious society, where all citizens can coexist and thrive.

A vision of sustainable development

What stands out in the Azerbaijani government’s approach is its focus on sustainability. The large-scale infrastructure projects are not just about rebuilding physical structures; they are about laying the foundation for long-term development. By restoring infrastructure, reviving agricultural activity, and creating modern residential spaces, Azerbaijan is ensuring that the liberated territories can thrive well into the future. This vision of sustainable development extends to sectors such as agriculture, where improvements in transportation networks will facilitate easier access to markets for local farmers, boosting the regional economy and food security.

Moreover, these efforts align with Azerbaijan’s broader geopolitical goals, reinforcing its sovereignty and territorial integrity. The physical restoration of these areas is a direct manifestation of Azerbaijan’s commitment to its people and the future stability of the region. With the completion of key infrastructure projects, such as the reconstruction of the road to Sarsang and Umudlu, Azerbaijan is effectively transforming a former war zone into a thriving, stable region.

In conclusion, the ongoing construction and rehabilitation efforts in Aghdara and other liberated regions are a testament to Azerbaijan’s resilience and strategic foresight. The recent developments, such as the reconstruction of vital infrastructure, the return of citizens to their homes, and the revitalization of cultural landmarks, illustrate how Azerbaijan is not merely rebuilding its lands but is ensuring a thriving, sustainable future for its people. The leadership demonstrated by President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva in overseeing this transformation reaffirms Azerbaijan's determination to move forward, building on hard-won peace and economic opportunities. As this vision takes root, the path forward for the liberated territories is one of prosperity, security, and growth—ensuring that these lands are not only restored but are set on a course for continued success.