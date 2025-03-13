Azerbaijan supports green ventures with incentives for entrepreneurs

13 March 2025 08:30 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul Read more

One of the key instruments in advancing green projects is green finance, which plays a pivotal role in supporting environmentally sustainable activities. Green finance encompasses a range of financial products and transactions that aim to channel resources toward projects that benefit the environment and support sustainable development. In Azerbaijan, the government has placed significant emphasis on increasing green finance as part of the broader economic and environmental policy agenda outlined in the “Azerbaijan 2030: National Priorities for Socio-Economic Development” document. This national strategy focuses on key pillars such as ...

Access to paid information is limited

Find the plan that suits you best.