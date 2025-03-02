Kirkuk-Ceyhan pipeline resumption to pave way to regional energy security

2 March 2025 08:30 (UTC+04:00)

Last month, significant activity was witnessed regarding the resumption of the Kirkuk-Ceyhan pipeline. The pipeline, which plays a pivotal role in the economy of Iraq and its semi-autonomous Kurdistan region, transported 450,000 barrels of crude oil per day before operations were halted in 2023 in a payment dispute. In mid-February 2025, Iraqi Oil Minister Hayyan Abdul Ghani hinted at the resumption of the pipeline. A few days later, Turkish Energy Minister Alparslan Bayraktar touched upon the issue and noted that no formal notification had yet been made to Turkiye regarding the resumption of flow through the Iraq-Ceyhan pipeline.

