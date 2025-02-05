Ambassador: Pakistan and SOCAR reaching advanced stage in discussion on pipeline [EXCLUSIVE]

5 February 2025 08:30 (UTC+04:00)

The Pakistani Embassy in Baku hosted an event to mark solidarity with the people of Jammu and Kashmir, shedding light on the long-standing conflict that remained unresolved on the UN Security Council agenda for over seven decades. The event aimed to highlight the struggles of Kashmiris under Indian control, drawing parallels to Azerbaijan’s own history of occupation. Pakistani Ambassador to Azerbaijan Qasim Mohiuddin exclusively spoke about the significance of the issue, the strong bonds between Pakistan and Azerbaijan, and future prospects for bilateral cooperation to Azernews.

