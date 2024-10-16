16 October 2024 17:44 (UTC+04:00)

As we have recently debunked all the false narratives stated by the Armenian lobby's lovely French politician Anne Petel, she has responded to our article with an interesting reply. In her post on X, she stated, "I'm invested in the defence of Armenia's sovereignty, threatened by Azerbaijan."

Her uncompromising devotion to Armenia’s “sovereignty” is more than just misguided—it’s a calculated distraction. The real question is: why does she ignore Armenia’s decades-long record of occupation, aggression, and environmental recklessness while using Azerbaijan as a convenient scapegoat? Garabagh is not up for debate—it is internationally recognised as Azerbaijan’s sovereign territory, and no fabricated notion of “Artsakh” will change that.

The Armenian lobby’s propagandists, including Petel, seem unwilling to acknowledge that Azerbaijan’s military operations in 2023 were swift, targeted, and carried out with precision to avoid civilian harm. There are no documented civilian deaths, no verified use of phosphorus bombs—only the smuggling of weapons disguised as “humanitarian aid.” If Petel believes otherwise, let her provide concrete evidence. Or is she just fishing in troubled waters?

Ms. Patel, Azerbaijan, while rich in oil, is investing heavily in green energy projects, pushing the nation towards sustainability. Unlike Armenia, which stubbornly clings to the dangerous Metsamor Nuclear Power Plant—one of Europe’s most hazardous reactors—Azerbaijan is not endangering the region with outdated nuclear infrastructure. Metsamor is a ticking time bomb, yet Petel chooses to remain silent about this looming environmental catastrophe. Perhaps it is easier to attack Azerbaijan’s oil than confront Armenia’s nuclear negligence?

How does Petel distort realities with her preCOP29 smear campaign?

Let’s talk about who truly threatens peace. Armenia, under the guise of humanitarian corridors and with Russian peacekeepers looking the other way, transported weapons into Garabagh, planning for renewed war. Azerbaijan, however, acted swiftly to neutralise this threat, following principles of international law. It has no territorial ambitions beyond its borders, but it won’t tolerate further manipulation and militarisation under the pretence of aid.

Petel’s fixation on Azerbaijan raises serious questions. Is this really about peace and sovereignty, or is it about advancing the interests of the Armenian lobby? When someone resorts to incendiary rhetoric without evidence, the answer becomes clear. Her attempts to smear COP29, a globally significant event hosted with the participation of many nations—including Armenia—are not just anti-Azerbaijan; they are anti-diplomacy. She undermines not only Azerbaijan but also every country attending this summit.

If Petel were serious about defending sovereignty, she’d start by questioning Armenia’s militaristic provocations and environmental negligence. But instead, she continues her black PR campaign, hoping the world won’t notice the contradictions.

It's time to stop hiding behind rhetoric and deal with facts: Azerbaijan is building green energy infrastructure, respecting international law, and striving for peace—while Armenia clings to dangerous nuclear facilities, perpetuates conflict, and conceals the truth under the guise of sovereignty.

So, Ms. Petel, if you’re truly invested in peace, it’s time to stop fuelling division. Let's talk facts, not fantasies!

Akbar Novruz is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow him on Twitter: @ykwiua

