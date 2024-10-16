COP29 in Baku: Uniting global efforts to address climate change through water systems

16 October 2024 08:30 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul Read more

The global community is currently confronted with significant challenges, with climate change emerging as one of the most pressing issues. This phenomenon directly affects human life; however, its impacts often accumulate over time, leading to a lack of immediate attention from individuals. The potential consequences are severe, highlighting the necessity for societies to increase their awareness and unite in addressing climate change as a global concern.

In this context, numerous large-scale events and conferences are being organized internationally. The UN COP29 conference - the most prominent of these will commence on November 11 in Baku, the capital of Azerbaijan. This conference, which will run until November 22, aims to convene representatives from countries around the world, along with stakeholders invested in climate issues, to collaboratively discuss and explore viable solutions.

It should be noted that Azerbaijan's hosting of the COP conference, one of the largest events of the UN, was unanimously approved at the COP28 event held in Dubai last year. The growing influence of Azerbaijan on the global stage has transformed the country into a hub for discussing humanitarian initiatives. Since this event will cover a wide range of topics, several initiatives—specifically, 14 initiatives—have been proposed by the COP29 presidency. One of these initiatives focuses on the role of water systems in climate change. The initiative is specifically titled: "Baku Dialogue on Water and Climate: Strengthening Action on Climate Change and the Water System."

The Baku Dialogue on Water and Climate will convene representatives from governments, UN organizations, academia, and the private sector to collaborate on adapting to water-related climate changes in alignment with the Global Adaptation Target.

What role do water systems play in the context of climate change, and how are these concepts interrelated?

Water systems are integral to both the mitigation and adaptation efforts regarding climate change. A comprehensive understanding of the relationship between water systems and climate change requires an examination of their functions and management strategies, enabling effective responses to climate challenges.

Water as a climate regulator

Natural Climate Regulation: Water bodies, such as oceans, lakes, rivers, and wetlands, help regulate local climates by moderating temperatures and influencing precipitation patterns. Healthy ecosystems can absorb carbon dioxide, contributing to climate stabilization. The oceans absorb a significant amount of solar energy, which leads to the continuous evaporation of water. This process not only increases humidity but also raises air temperatures, contributing to the formation of clouds, rain, and storms. These weather systems are then transported over long distances by trade winds, influencing climates around the globe. By redistributing heat, ocean currents counteract the uneven distribution of solar energy across the Earth's surface. Without these currents, regional temperatures could reach extremes, with unbearable heat at the equator and severe cold at the poles. This moderation is essential for maintaining a stable and habitable climate.

Water systems facilitate evapotranspiration, a process that releases moisture into the atmosphere, influencing weather patterns and local climates.

Sustainable water management

It should be noted that the Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources of Azerbaijan and COP29 President-Designate Mukhtar Babayev stated in his speech on water systems and climate change during the Baku Climate Action Week that, in order to adapt to the changing climate, we must build sustainable food and water systems.

He highlighted that this year has provided many examples of the destructive effects of climate change on water and agriculture, and warned that if no measures are taken, these destructive effects will become the norm worldwide.

“Climate change is estimated to cause severe droughts to occur up to 100 times sooner. A 2-degree rise in global temperature is predicted to push an additional 200 million people into hunger. Tensions over water and agricultural systems will become increasingly difficult. Therefore, we need to build sustainable food and water systems to adapt to a changing climate. This requires more funding, research, and the implementation of new systems."

Efficient water management is crucial for ensuring agricultural sustainability amid changing climate patterns. Effective irrigation techniques, such as drip irrigation and rainwater harvesting, play a vital role in conserving water, promoting plant health, and enhancing crop yields.By adopting these practices globally, we can foster a more sustainable and secure food supply for the future.

As the global community grapples with the urgent challenges posed by climate change, the upcoming COP29 conference in Baku serves as a pivotal platform for collaboration. With Azerbaijan's emerging role as a key player in international climate discussions, this conference will focus on critical initiatives, including the "Baku Dialogue on Water and Climate." By emphasizing the importance of water systems in mitigating and adapting to climate change, stakeholders will explore sustainable management strategies that are essential for fostering resilience in both agriculture and ecosystems. The need for urgent action and increased funding for innovative solutions has never been more pressing, as the consequences of inaction threaten to escalate globally. Through collective efforts, we can strive towards a sustainable future that addresses both climate and water challenges.

---

Nazrin Abdul is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: Nazrin

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz