Advancing Azerbaijan, Serbia ties: Important impetus to promoting tourism

Bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and Serbia are advancing effectively, with increasing collaboration across multiple sectors, including agriculture, air transport, tourism, medicine, and transport infrastructure. This evolving partnership is evidenced by the deepening economic ties between the two nations.

Recent discussions in Belgrade focused on enhancing bilateral cooperation in tourism, expanding collaborative efforts within international organizations, and facilitating the exchange of crucial information related to tourism education. Fuad Nagiyev, Chairman of the State Tourism Agency, met with Huseyn Memic, Minister of Tourism and Youth of Serbia, to address these topics.

During the meeting, Nagiyev informed Memic about the integration of tourism themes into the thematic program of the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29), which Azerbaijan will host in November. He also invited Memic to participate in the "1st High-Level Meeting of Ministers on Improved Climate Action in the Field of Tourism," scheduled as part of "Tourism Day."

At the conclusion of the meeting, which included the heads of the Tourism Bureaus of Azerbaijan and Serbia, a "Memorandum of Understanding on Cooperation in the Field of Tourism" between the Azerbaijan Tourism Bureau and the National Tourism Organization of Serbia was signed. This agreement builds on the discussions held during the 8th meeting of the Intergovernmental Commission on Trade and Economic Cooperation between Azerbaijan and Serbia last month.

Kanan Gasimov, Chief of Staff of the State Tourism Agency, noted that the current volume of mutual tourist trips does not reflect the strong ties between the two countries. He identified the lack of direct air connections as a significant barrier. Gasimov announced that the Chairman of the State Tourism Agency plans to meet with Serbia's tourism minister during an official visit in early August to address these issues and finalize the long-awaited memorandum.

Gasimov expressed optimism about the potential impact of this visit on tourism relations between Azerbaijan and Serbia, stating, "I am confident that it will mark a significant turning point for our bilateral tourism relations."

Additionally, Azerbaijan and Serbia maintain a visa-free regime, and the introduction of direct flights is expected to further boost tourism exchanges.

On August 28, Fuad Nagiyev also met with Nikola Selakovich, Minister of Culture and co-chairman of the Azerbaijan-Serbia Intergovernmental Commission. The meeting underscored the close connection between culture and tourism and highlighted the positive effects of expanding cooperation in these areas on tourist flows.

Azerbaijan’s Ambassador to Serbia, Kamil Khasiyev, participated in the meeting, and the delegation visited several significant sites in Belgrade, including the monument to National Leader Heydar Aliyev in Tasmajdan Park and memorials dedicated to the children who died during the 1999 bombing of Belgrade and the Serbian writer Milorad Pavic.

The role of the Intergovernmental Commission on Trade and Economic Cooperation, established in 2011, remains crucial in the development of bilateral relations. The commission's most recent meeting was the 8th session, held on July 25, 2023, in Serbia.

The ongoing collaboration between Azerbaijan and Serbia is demonstrating significant progress, particularly in the fields of tourism, economic cooperation, and cultural exchange. Recent developments, such as the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding and discussions at high-level meetings, underscore the commitment of both nations to deepen their partnership.

The integration of tourism into global climate initiatives and the planned increase in direct air connections are expected to further enhance bilateral relations and boost mutual tourism. As both countries work to address existing challenges and expand their cooperation, the future looks promising for continued growth and stronger ties between Azerbaijan and Serbia.

