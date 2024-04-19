What is behind US concern over withdrawal of Russian peacekeepers from Garabagh?

19 April 2024 20:44 (UTC+04:00)

The decision of the leaders of Azerbaijan and Russia on the withdrawal of peacekeepers from Garabagh ahead of the scheduled time caused dissatisfaction of many institutions.

One of the first reactions to the process, which began on April 17, came from the US State Department. When commenting on the withdrawal of peacekeepers from Garabagh, the official Washington said that Russia is "not a reliable ally or partner".

Besides, a question arises: Why does Washington, which is trying to suppress Russia in all regions, now want Russian peacekeepers to stay in Garabagh?

Political scientist Asif Narimanli, commenting on the topic for Azernews, said that the US is showing itself and showing its insecurity and hypocrisy to the world with these statements.

"This American approach can be called political hypocrisy. Because until now, America has demanded the withdrawal of Russian troops from many regions and waged war against Russia. But it opposes the step taken by Russia in the Garabagh issue and actually shows that it is an unreliable ally and that it is political hypocrisy."

The expert said that the United States currently has two main goals. According to him, Washington is using the current situation and trying to attract the attention of Armenians.

"The US, which is trying to reduce Russia's sphere of influence in other regions, is now reacting harshly to the withdrawal of Russian peacekeepers from Garabagh for two main purposes.

First, the official Washington is mostly trying to condemn Russia to the Armenian community. Because currently, the Russia-US-West struggle in the South Caucasus is mostly over Armenia. The US is using the exit of the peacekeepers from Garabagh as an opportunity."

The political scientist noted that another reason is the concern of official Washington. Because Russia's exit from Garabagh closes the way for other foreign forces to come to Garabagh.

"Now the US is very worried. Because the Russian peacekeepers leaving Garabakh means that the last hope for the return of Armenians to Garabagh is gone."

The expert said that the Russian peacekeepers leaving Garabagh is also an indication that Armenians will never come to Garabagh again.

"For the West, the return of Armenians to Garabagh can suggest the creation of security guarantees for them here. That is, if the Armenians returned to Garabagh, the West would try to send its forces into the region under the slogan of protecting the Armenians. But Armenians are no longer expected to come to Azerbaijani territories," he said.

A. Narimanli drew attention to the subsequent statements of the United States. He said that in the future, we can hear such statements from Washington again.

"In my opinion, we will hear a lot of such speeches from the United States in the future. Because the issue here is not to achieve something positive in Garabagh, but to infiltrate into the region."

The political scientist recalled the power and sovereignty of the Azerbaijani state. He stressed that no force can carry out any action on our lands without the official permission of Baku.

"No foreign organisation can do anything within the state borders without the official permission of Azerbaijan. It's just that the US still keeps the Armenian issue as a means to increase its influence in the South Caucasus," he added.

