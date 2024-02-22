22 February 2024 15:45 (UTC+04:00)

By Elshan Manafli

Disheartening news continues to come from France. In recent days, the information spread on social media by local journalists and bloggers is related to the Eiffel Tower, the eye of France, which has been neglected by the local authorities for a long time and is already facing danger.

Made of a wrought-iron lattice tower, the Eiffel on the Champ de Mars in Paris, France, is the only landmark attracting tourists and making Paris distinct from other European capital cities. Named after the engineer Gustave Eiffel, whose company designed and built the tower from 1887 to 1889, the tower is suffering from rust and corrosion after having been neglected for ages.

Locally nicknamed "La dame de fer" (Iron Lady), it was constructed as the centrepiece of the 1889 World's Fair and to crown the centennial anniversary of the French Revolution. But, unfortunately, the official Paris, for some reason, not only damages the cultural monuments of Azerbaijan and other countries but also contemplates the corroding Eiffel Tower, the pearl of its capital.

The journalist notes that the local authorities have not been trying to stop the growing corrosion on the frame of the tower for a long time. According to him, this is a methodological destruction policy of the government, which shows its bitter example to the world.

The question is, where is the official Paris spending the state budget?

French writer Pierre Liscia, while sharing about what happened on his X page, noted that France is looting the budget. Instead of solving embarrassing problems in the country, the government spends the state budget on arming separatist Armenians.

There is nothing more to say about France. When and where you come across an article about the French government, it is impossible to find anything but accusations and criticisms.

The government, which has disgraced itself with its traditional colonisation policy, still does not take any steps to set aside its harmful policy and settle the growing internal discontent.

As the saying goes, evil is as evil does. France is close to a similar companion and helps it only in harmful affairs.

Perhaps Eiffel, a symbol of culture, has been subjected to corrosion due to the influence of uncultured creatures roaming around. Because the cultural development of the country reflects the face of the internal government and the goals it serves.

When they disrespected the cultural monuments of Azerbaijan, perhaps only Azerbaijan saw and condemned it. But France will not be able to respond for centuries to the decaying Eiffel, its only legacy by Gustave.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz