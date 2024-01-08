Azerbaijani farmers make miracles in red meat production

8 January 2024 08:30 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

The price of meat, especially red meat still gradually increases in Azerbaijan. According to the local media outlets, the price of mutton has increased to AZN 20 ($11.8) recently while previously it was affordable for AZN16-17 (&9-10). It is worth noting that such kind of increase was inevitable because the price of beef was almost the same as the price of mutton for several months in Baku's markets which was not common for Azerbaijani consumers. In Azerbaijan, the price of mutton has always been more than the price of beef.

Access to paid information is limited

Find the plan that suits you best.