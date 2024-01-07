Armenia's religious figures keep disrupting peace in S Caucasus

7 January 2024 08:30 (UTC+04:00)

Religious leaders in Armenia have rekindled propaganda that strengthens feelings of aggression and revenge. The fact that religious representatives started such a campaign on the eve of peace talks that remain outstanding shows the next paradoxical approach of Armenia.

The question of establishing peace in the South Caucasus in 2024 has become an object of discussion in the European and Western media. Armenia expresses its positive intentions regarding peace, but it is not obvious that any steps have been taken for peace so far. On the contrary, Armenia is day by day becoming the sphere of influence of both foreign lobbyists and some religious figures affiliated with the government inside the country.

In his address to the Armenian society on the occasion of the New Year, Karekin II the Second Supreme Patriarch and Catholicos of all Armenians noted that "Artsakh can never be the past for us".

Karekin II, the supreme religious leader of Armenians delivered some verses from the religious book as a message to his Armenian nations. The messages in the verses imply two meanings: "We have not forgotten and will not forget Garabagh (once occupied by Armenia)." In the second sense, the message of "we will rise again and continue the occupation" is quite tangible.

It is not difficult to imagine how Armenia, following the sermon of religious leaders, prepares for the peace process with such messages.

First of all, if we are talking about peace, in any case, instilling feelings of aggression and revenge in society is against the principles of peace in the diplomatic framework. The concept of peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia may not mean fraternization of peoples (Armenians and Azerbaijanis) and complete forgetting of everything that happened in the near past – although, this may not be an exception. However, when we say peace, it is necessary to clearly understand that this is a kind of insurance for the safe future of both Armenia and the peoples of the South Caucasus in general. Given the global challenges in the modern era, strengthening the economy is considered one of the most important issues. We have to remember that it has been only three years since we left behind the most difficult period - the global pandemic. At that time, the world was covered by such a dark cloud that it seemed as if the hopes for the future had diminished. On the one hand, the ongoing Ukrainian-Russian tension in the region is showing its negative impact on the economic situation. Despite all these tensions, the economy of Azerbaijan has successfully taken the dynamics of development. However, Azerbaijan wants the neighboring countries to benefit from its economic opportunities that are moving towards prosperity.

We must remind that the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has repeatedly emphasized in his speeches that Azerbaijan wants Armenia to participate in large-scale projects. However, the steps to be taken until then have not yet been reflected.

The question arises, how does Armenia, which wants to get out of the blockade in the region, imagine the development of economic relations with neighboring states? Shouldn't Armenia, which wants to open borders with Turkiye and jointly benefit from the Middle Corridor project with Azerbaijan, take more decisive steps for 2024?

Or does Yerevan still think that the sermons of religious figures in churches will make the heavenly manna sent down on the people? Dear patriarch, let it be known that the doors of the miracles in the heavens have been locked since Islam came to the universe. Time favors the smarter and more pragmatic thinkers. Guns and vengeance can bring nothing but oppression and suffering to the people.

This also applies to diplomats in the US State Department who accused Azerbaijan of a lack of religious tolerance and added it to the Watch List. If they don't see it, then let them hear that in Azerbaijan none of the religious organizations nurture or preach revenge and aggression like in Armenia. If they determine exactly who is supposed to be on which list, they might at least respect themselves.

Azerbaijan has nothing to lose. The only losers will be those who are outside of objectivity and seek truth and justice in the wrong ways. History already sees and records everything with its subtlety. We have been patient for thirty years, and we got back what belonged to us. From now on, we will propagate the patience and justice characteristic of our religion to our future generations.

