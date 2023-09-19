Situation in Garabagh showcases true position of anti-Azerbaijan parties

19 September 2023 19:45 (UTC+04:00)

Provocations continued by Armenian separatist forces for months have greatly aggravated the situation in the region. On the eve of the steps taken in the process of peace negotiations, Armenia has again ignited the threat of war. For more than a month, the terrorist groups, which have been continuously firing at the positions of the Azerbaijan Armed Forces from the areas where the peacekeeping units are temporarily located in Azerbaijan’s Garabagh territory, have more gone astray this time and tried to violate the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan by preparing a provocative attack plan.

In addition, terrorist military units belonging to the separatist regime in Garabagh and engaged in secret mining caused the death of 7 Azerbaijani police officers and 2 employees of AAYDA (an Azerbaijani agency of road construction) working in the area as a result of a mine explosion.

It should be noted that since the signing of the capitulation document on November 10, 2020, Armenian terrorist groups have been engaged in aggressively mining in Garabagh. As a result of these provocations, a total of 314 Azerbaijanis have become victims of landmines. The unfortunate fact is that almost half of the victims were civilians.

Another problem is that Armenian separatist groups are wreaking havoc in the Garabagh region of Azerbaijan, in front of the peacekeepers. Armenia, trying to avoid peace talks under various pretexts, did not hesitate to resort to all dangerous means. And finally, at the last moment, it made Azerbaijan to start anti-terrorist activities.

The military situation that arouse today in the morning showed that the Armenian side is once again engaged in provocations in the region and that despite the so-called recognition of Azerbaijani territories, it is always prone to armed terrorism in the region. Not content with its destructive policy, Armenia also opened fire on civilian areas in Garabagh, and as a result, civilians lost their lives from the mortars fired in the direction of Azerbaijan’s Shusha.

Separatists' dens were blown up

The tense and dangerous situation in Garabagh forced the Azerbaijani Army to strengthen its anti-terrorist activities. Attack attempts of the other side were successfully silented, and as a result, a number of illegal military facilities secretly built by Armenian terrorists were destroyed by the Azerbaijani Army. The Azerbaijani side also warned the population living in Garabagh during military interventions. It should be noted that during the Armenian provocations, non-military units armed themselves and tried to fire against the Azerbaijani army.

In general, the attacks of the separatist regime and attempts to claim territory against Azerbaijan in the last few months, as well as the artificial hunger games created in Garabagh constitute the core of all this tension. This was actually a scenario created by both Armenia and some external governing forces, which once again was destroyed by the victorious Azerbaijani Army.

Turkiye's objectivity and West’s ambiguity

As always, the first reaction to the processes in the region came from brother Turkiye. President Erdoğan's 4-way negotiation proposal was actually aimed at ensuring peace and stability of the interested parties in the region. However, it is a pity that the European Union, which openly expressed its opinion in favour of the invader Armenia, tried to use more means of pressure instead of supporting Turkiye in this direction. However, Turkiye insists on the security of the region and supports the coming together of the parties regarding the peace talks.

As for the headlines in the Western media, the situation is not as encouraging as usual. Unfortunately, Europe, which does not take a single step back from its biased position, tries to show events in a way that suits them, not as they are. Such an inadequate step also shows once again that in the future, the participation of Europe and the West in general in the processes is useless.

Thus, the events that took place today showed that Azerbaijan is not only honest in words, but also in deeds. The retaliatory measures of the Azerbaijani Army proved once again that terrorism and arbitrariness are unacceptable on the territory of Azerbaijan.

Elnur Enveroglu is AzerNews’ deputy editor-in-chief, follow him on @ElnurMammadli1

