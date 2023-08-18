Armenian-made landmines found in Ukraine causing stir

18 August 2023 12:30 (UTC+04:00)

Armenian bloody paws stretching all over the world have given another misfire. During the demining of Ukrainian territories, Ukrainian military sappers found Armenian-made anti-personnel mines E-001 M.

This was reported by political observer Oleksandr Kovalenko in his channel, while publishing photos confirming Armenia's aggressive and hostile activities, not only on the territory of Azerbaijan but also in other conflict zones between the countries.

"For example, a photo No.1 of the found anti-personnel mine E-001 M, which is produced in Armenia, was published! There can be no doubt that this is an Armenian mine, many of which have been found and are being in Garabagh. Photo No. 2" is said in the message.

According to the expert, it is not time to rush to conclusions now, as it is not known how many such mines could get into the territory, and how they could get in, but the fact that they were recorded, confirms smuggling, through still a single way, from the Armenian side. The report also mentions that the Armenian Diaspora closely cooperates and works in Crimea, under the leadership of the Union of Volunteers Armen Martoyan, where the latter visited Garabagh during the 44th war, and sent volunteers to fight, and possibly through a gray channel of communication.

The fact is that Armenia has been at the epicenter of arms scandals more than once in the past. In 2011, Yerevan was caught up in a scandal involving illegal supplies of Moldovan arms to Libya, where a bloody civil war has already broken out and where Turkiye is currently fighting organized terrorist groups in the country. Also in 2014-16, Armenia sold 1.6 million dollars worth of weapons, amounting to 9301 items of weapons. This took place during the UN efforts to achieve peace and its settlement in DR Congo.

Azerbaijan proved its case in a 9397 meeting at the Security Council held on August 16, 2023, where Azerbaijan's representative to the UN criticized Armenia's atrocities in Garabagh.

Azerbaijan is determined to defend its sovereignty and territorial integrity by all legitimate means enshrined in the UN Charter and international law. It is Armenia that for almost 30 years has brazenly ignored the four relevant UN resolutions of 1993 and a number of statements by the President of the Security Council unequivocally demanding the full, immediate, and unconditional withdrawal of the occupying forces from the territory of Azerbaijan.

At the last meeting of the UN Security Council, the statement of Yashar Aliyev, Azerbaijan's permanent representative to the UN, about the hypocritical position of Armenia and, at the same time, provocative actions in the region, reflects the above-mentioned issues.

Armenia is widely known for its provocations not only in the region, but also abroad. The Sudan Air Force 2010-11 rented Armenian aircraft EK-76300 (Il-76), the owner of which was Deputy Chief of General Staff of the RA Armed Forces, Lieutenant General Stepan Galstyan, which caused the plane to crash on November 30, 2012, killing 30 people in Congo. The EK-76592 airplane and the EK-76300 airplane were operated under the documents issued by the RA Civil Aviation, where the flight and technical crews consisted of Armenians.

In the information war, it is easy to get lost and misguided by the Armenian propaganda, which will eventually come out in the truth, opening the eyes of all those who closed them.

While supporting illegal armament, sabotage and terrorism, Armenia forgets the traces it left behind. However, it must clearly know that every mistake it made is in plain sight and the world community knows well who is who in this compact world.

At a time when the world is fighting deadly weapons and mines, landmines belonging to Armenia are found in Ukraine. It is likely that Armenia will clarify this issue without dressing up in a different way.

