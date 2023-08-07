Armenia sees country's regress in not learning from Azerbaijan's leadership

7 August 2023 16:00 (UTC+04:00)

Every time when an article is written or a post is shared about the failed policy of Armenia and the reasons for its defeat in the Second Garabagh War, some jingoistic bloggers, politicians and ‘patriots’ fervently reject the idea and even try to boycott it.

However, it is very significant to remind that when the Soviet Socialist Empire collapsed, all post-Soviet countries were in the same situation, but also in a state of crisis. Among them, Armenia had certain opportunities because it was not completely separated from Russia's administrative system. Even at that time, due to the certain military support of Russia, it was able to occupy the territories of Azerbaijan by pursuing an expansionist policy.

And finally, Armenia, which was able to keep the territories of Azerbaijan under occupation for 30 years, tried to ignite a new war in Azerbaijan’s territories with the desire to go further with the next attempt. Armenia, which was not yet recovered from the mood of the 1990s, forgot that there was a 30-year historical gap between them when they started the Second Garabagh War. This was just not considering both the economic and military potential of the other party. Azerbaijan did not want war, it had only one demand - restoration of territorial integrity and peace in the region.

Unfortunately, as the Armenian blogger Roman Bagdasaryan admitted, Armenia chose the wrong path and the result is obvious. Armenian mouthpieces and social network ‘heroes’ will no longer have anything to say. Because the true heroes from within themselves did not leave a chance to us to explain something. Even if we told them, they wouldn't believe it...

In the video shared by the Armenian blogger, he talked about the corruption and embezzlements committed by Armenians during 30 years. In the video he prepared, he evaluated the strategy established by the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev only in 20 years and exposed the lust of bribery and disloyalty of the former Armenian leaders to their homeland. Indeed, Bagdasaryan emphasizes a true statement by showing the Armenian soldiers who were killed in the Second Karabakh War. He sees the guilt of the fallen Armenian soldiers in the Armenian officials who live a luxurious life in the background, and blames them for the current situation of Armenia.

In addition, the blogger Roman tried to show the real difference between the two countries by emphasizing a number of quotes from the recent interview of President Ilham Aliyev to the Euronews TV channel. The blogger who said "Ilham Aliyev was right" added: "Azerbaijanis build cities, and Armenians build villas."

"After the first Karabakh war, our officials and soldiers imagined themselves as eternal winners.

While Ilham Aliyev was building cities, Arkady Ghukasyan was buying hotels in St. Petersburg.

While Ilham Aliyev was building cities, Bako Saakyan bought himself the "Arsakh" hotel in Moscow (named of the so-called regime in Garabagh), a three-story palace for his driver, a shopping center, shops and commercial facilities.

While Ilham Aliyev was building cities, Arayik Harutyunyan was building houses and hotels in Stavropol Territory, and buying apartments in Dubai and Paris.

While Ilham Aliyev was building cities, Artur Aghabekyan opened a fund, stole money and spent it on girls and banquets.

While Ilham Aliyev was building cities, Robert Kocharyan bought an island, hotel, and hundreds of objects in Greece for his son Levon.

While Ilham Aliyev was building cities, Ara Abramyan sent the money he collected to strengthen "Arsakh" to build villas and luxurious places," Bagdasaryan said.

Of course, these expressions of the Armenian blogger do not come from his love for Azerbaijan. Since Armenia and Armenians know Azerbaijan as a rival and even an enemy country, blogger Bagdasaryan emphasized such a comparison from the point of view of rivalry and jealousy. The blogger simply forgot to tell one truth, which is that Armenia wasted 30 years of occupying the lands of Azerbaijan and did not turn back from its non-constructive path even after the defeat. On behalf of Azerbaijan, we thank the Armenian blogger from the bottom of our hearts for bringing the truth to the world and opening the Armenian people's eyes.

It's good that there is at least one person among the Armenian society who can see such truths. We hope that Roman will soon give an answer to Pashinyan's question about the rapidly ongoing reconstruction works of Azerbaijan in the lands freed from occupation. We understand that the building and construction works are a novelty for Armenia, and in this field, the leadership of Armenia still needs to learn a lot from the President of Azerbaijan. We hope that Roman Baghdasaryan will closely assist the leadership of his country in this matter as well. Thanks, Bagdasaryan!

