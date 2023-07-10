Vardanyan's clamour in Garabagh is sound of his despair

10 July 2023 08:30 (UTC+04:00)

A separatist activist named Ruben Vardanyan, who still cannot discern business from politics, is sitting in Garabagh and complaining again. Vardanyan's situation is similar to the example of a lonely traveler facing a bear in the forest. Since Ruben lost his way and entered Garabagh, he still could not find the right direction.

What can be done? Sometimes even millions cannot save lives...

Since Ruben Vardanyan parachuted by Russian peacekeepers down in Khankandi in 2022, there have been many events and changes. For example, Rubik entered Khankandi last year in the underwear of peacekeepers. This year the situation has changed. We hope you understand what we are exactly talking about? Since the border checkpoint established by Azerbaijan in Lachin, discomfort has increased on both sides – Armenia and separatist regime in Khankandi. That is why the noise of the millionaire vagabond disturbed all the animals in the forest. Yes, you got it right – animals. After all, no one lives there anymore. Despite this, Ruben still continues his illusions. The other day, while being delirious, he mentioned 120,000 Armenians in his statement. Everyone already knows that Ruben has confused his dreams, and being very much concerned about his dark future, he worries while in bed, the last person above his head will be an Azerbaijani soldier. Perhaps, if Ruben had talked about 20 or 30 thousand Armenians, it would have been possible to argue that his opinion is consistent with real life.

With great anxiety Vardanyan says that the so-called "arstsakh" is in a difficult situation. He also complains about Armenia and says that Armenia is indifferent to the future of the so-called state that he dreams about forming with support of external forces.

Indeed, you cannot see such a hypocritical and dishonest nation in life. He both asks for help and accuses. But does Vardanyan care about the Armenians there?

Perhaps a person who is not aware of the situation in the region will quickly believe Ruben Vardanyan's nonsense. However, in the face of logical evidence, Vardanyan's clamour is suddenly exposed and turns into a soap opera.

Recall that after the last armed provocations committed by Armenians at the border checkpoint in Lachin, the Armenian minorities still can go to Garabagh unhindered under the control of the Azerbaijani Border Guard and the participation of the Red Cross Committee. Perhaps Ruben is not aware of this, but Azerbaijan has repeatedly presented video footage of this. This means that there can be no blockade in Garabagh. In general, Azerbaijan accepts the Armenian minorities living in Garabagh as its citizens from the very first day and assumes all responsibility for them if they are inside the country. President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has repeatedly stated this in his speeches. Although this is not pleasant for Armenia, Azerbaijan has always taken into account all subtleties in such matters, relying on international laws.

The fact that Ruben Vardanyan uttered the word "blockade", while hiding behind the peacekeeping group in Garabagh, is undoubtedly related to himself. He sees the situation and understands that as Azerbaijan tightens the laws, he also runs out of ways out one by one. That's why Ruben Vardanyan, giving strength to his voice, repeatedly shouts and screams, sometimes asking for help from Armenia, sometimes from international organizations.

By the way, let's not forget about other reasons for Vardanyan's excitement. Another reason for Vardanyan's despair is related to the UN International Court of Justice's rejection of Armenia's appeal a couple of days ago. Therefore, Vardanyan's uproar cannot be paid attention too much. There is only one issue, and that is the temporary disturbance of animals in the forest.

