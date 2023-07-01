Pathetic excuses of Arayik Harutyunyan: old tricks do not work anymore

1 July 2023 13:00 (UTC+04:00)

By Akbar Hasanov, Day.az

Interesting news comes from Khankendi. There, yesterday, the final meeting of the party economic activists of the Karabakh separatists was convened. Formally, the whole affair was called a meeting of the "national assembly" of the Karabakh separatists, but with the same success this gathering could be called an interplanetary gathering of Armenian myth-makers.

It is clear that Arayik Harutyunyan was the main clown in this circus. He still hopes to maneuver, but his problem is that apart from hopes, nothing has been left in the arsenal of the main Karabakh separatist for a long time. And he even has the right to hope that French President Macron will move to Khankendi to further demonstrate his love for the Armenians, simultaneously appointing Arayik to steer France.

But hopes are hopes, but in reality Harutyunyan was asked a pre-prepared question, to which he gave a pre-prepared answer. And the question was why the Karabakh separatists should not accept the offer of Azerbaijan and go to Baku for negotiations? That is, by the form of the question, it was already clear what Arayik would blurt out. And he did not disappoint - blurted out so blurted out!

"Because Baku discusses one topic with us - integration, it does not discuss another topic. From different places they tell me: let's go and convince. I tried, friends, I tried for two years. If someone thinks that I was a bad negotiator, (then) I would not negotiate at the last stage. These negotiations do not give results, because at the end they come and say: this is our goal," he complains.

He even added more: "Not only they tell us, they say it in the UN, it was said yesterday and today - during the Blinken-Mirzoyan-Bayramov meeting. Azerbaijan tells us that the first point is the disbandment of the Defense Army. We must disband, and then go to the meeting. Let me imagine the sequence: we announce the disbandment of the army, then the state administration system. They barely create a mechanism for community elections, after which we will be given gas, electricity and allowed to travel on the road back and forth. And it is clear how they will be allowed - as citizens of Azerbaijan," Arayik continued to make excuses.

This set of words is difficult to comment on without a smile. Because Arayik complains about fate, about the UN, about the USA, about official Baku. He is outraged that international law did not take into account the dreams of the Karabakh separatists and personally, Arayik, dreams. A little more and he could have declared that he was declaring war on the entire world community, giving him time to surrender before the end of the working week.

Rave? Certainly! But when did Arayik Harutyunyan voice something else?! And now he complains that official Baku is discussing only the issue of integration of Armenian minorities living in Azerbaijan's Karabakh, demanding the disarmament of illegal armed groups that still exist on the territory of the Karabakh economic region of our country. But let him say thank you for being ready to discuss something with him!

Azerbaijan has every right to conduct a counter-terrorist operation, liquidating all these illegal Armenian armed formations. Because they commit provocations against Azerbaijani servicemen. And also because they should not exist for almost three years.

Indeed, in the tripartite statement dated November 10, 2020, it is spelled out in black and white on this score. And Arayik knows this, but still tries to "play all by ears". He also knows that even official Yerevan was forced to recognize the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan, including the Karabakh economic region. So, official Baku has the right to take any measures in relation to the Armenian minorities living there.

And Arayik understands this too. But he cannot openly admit the obvious. He can only shrug and complain about fate. And now the newspaper "Zhoghovurd" reports that Harutyunyan was depressed, his statements regarding the fate of Khankendi were vague and unencouraging. Moreover, when the audience asked Harutyunyan if he knew what the Armenian authorities were negotiating about, if he had any connection with them, he, although indirectly, made it clear that he was also not kept abreast of the negotiations.

In general, albeit indirectly, Arayik admitted that the maximum of his possibilities is revenge with his tongue. And the future of the poor Armenian minorities in Karabakh does not depend on him. It, I will add on my own, depends only on official Baku. Which outlined its position long ago and clearly - only integration. Or, as the second option, departure to flat Armenia.

In this regard, it is interesting that the "Hraparak" newspaper published in Armenia a few days ago already wrote that Arman Hakobjanyan, who is doing business in Armenia and Karabakh, has moved to Yerevan and is expanding his business. In particular, he bought gas filling stations of Gagik Tsarukyan. The publication recalls that immediately after the appointment of Ruben Vardanyan as a "state minister" among the Karabakh separatists, Hakobjanyan was appointed his adviser.

After that, in Khankendi, the Armenian edition recalls, there were rumors that the real "state minister" was Hakobjanyan. And here is the classic "cherry on the cake". "After Vardanyan's dismissal, Hakobjanyan moved to Armenia, where Arayik Harutyunyan's family members also returned...", it is claimed in the Armenian publication. So, the main separatist in Karabakh can complain about fate as much as he wants, but he has already prepared the way to retreat. And of course, not only him.

