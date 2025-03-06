Davit Manukyan: Weapons found in my apartment in Khankendi are registered with Armenian police

6 March 2025 21:03 (UTC+04:00)

During a court session held on March 6 at the Baku Military Court, Davit Manukyan, a former member of the Armenian Armed Forces who served as a major-general, spoke about the weapons found in his home.

During his free testimony, the accused stated that he had two weapons in his apartment in Khankendi:

"One is a pistol, and the other is a rifled hunting rifle. Both weapons are registered with the Armenian Police Department."

It is important to note that the trial, concerning the crimes committed by Armenian citizens in connection with Armenia’s military aggression, including crimes against peace and humanity, war crimes, preparation and conduct of aggressive warfare, genocide, violations of the laws and customs of war, terrorism, financing terrorism, and other numerous crimes, will continue on March 10.