Landmine kills four employees of Azerbaijan's Internal Ministry

19 September 2023 11:35 (UTC+04:00)

Another truck blew up on a mine planted by Armenians in the Khojavend district of Azerbaijan. Some 4 employees of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Azerbaijan were killed, Azernews reports.

This is stated in a joint statement by the Prosecutor General's Office, the Ministry of Internal Affairs, and the State Security Service.

Recall that a criminal case has been opened on the fact of a terrorist act committed against employees of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Internal Affairs.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz