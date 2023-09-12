Azerbaijan Army positions in Gadabay direction subjected to fire

12 September 2023 10:53 (UTC+04:00)

Rena Murshud

On September 11, from 22:00 to 22:10, units of the Armenian armed forces from their positions located in the direction of the settlements of Jil and Imirli of the Chambarak district fired at the positions of the Azerbaijani Army located in the direction of the settlements of Ayriveng, Gyoeli, and Garavaller of the Gadabay district, Azernews reports with reference to Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry.

The units of the Azerbaijani Army have taken adequate response measures.

---

