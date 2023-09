1 September 2023 14:51 (UTC+04:00)

Armenian separatists living in Garabagh are holding a protest action on the Aghdam-Khankendi road near Askeran in order to prevent the delivery of food supplies from the Azerbaijan Red Crescent Society to Khankendi, Azernews reports.

