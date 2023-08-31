Army prevents attempts by illegal Armenian armed groups to install fortification facilities in direction of Shusha

31 August 2023 14:12 (UTC+04:00)

On August 31, at about 10:55, illegal Armenian armed detachments in the territory of Azerbaijan, where Russian peacekeeping forces are temporarily stationed, attempted to install long-term fortification facilities in front of the Azerbaijan Army positions stationed in the direction of the Shusha district, Azernews reports, citing Defence Ministry.

“The conducted work was immediately stopped as a result of the urgent measures taken by the Azerbaijan Army Units,” the ministry said.

---

